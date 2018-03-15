Phoenix’s acquisition debt to be blend of revolver and term

The debt financing is split between a £900m backstop revolving credit facility and a £600m term loan.
If Phoenix draws down on its backstop facility, it will cancel in full its existing £900m revolver, which is due to mature in June 2022.The term loan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.