Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Phoenix’s acquisition debt to be blend of revolver and term

Details have emerged on £1.5bn of underwritten loans for the UK’s Phoenix Group, as the life assurance fund consolidator moves closer to its £3.24bn cash and shares purchase of Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 04:45 PM

The debt financing is split between a £900m backstop revolving credit facility and a £600m term loan.

If Phoenix draws down on its backstop facility, it will cancel in full its existing £900m revolver, which is due to mature in June 2022.

The term loan ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,763.23 221 11.24%
2 JPMorgan 61,507.02 214 9.91%
3 Citi 41,136.77 125 6.63%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 29,145.48 148 4.70%
5 Deutsche Bank 27,210.06 90 4.38%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 750.00 1 14.04%
1 Citi 750.00 1 14.04%
3 UOB 388.89 1 7.28%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 388.89 1 7.28%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 388.89 1 7.28%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,705.46 8 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,528.24 10 7.01%
3 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.64%
4 BNP Paribas 3,083.57 10 6.13%
5 Credit Suisse 2,659.87 10 5.29%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,824.84 23 9.30%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,557.74 22 8.30%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,272.44 19 8.08%
4 Citi 7,587.00 19 5.97%
5 BNP Paribas 7,233.60 28 5.69%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%