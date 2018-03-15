Virgin Media calls HY investors for fresh round of receivable financing notes Some investor advisers described new receivable financing notes from UK telecoms group Virgin Media as more complex than usual sterling high yield bonds, but fund managers seemed to like them.

Virgin began offering £300m of five year non-call one receivable financing notes (RFN) on Tuesday, and wants to price them on the day. The notes are collateralised by receivables owed by Virgin to its suppliers and are excluded from its covenant adjusted net debt definition — two traits ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The notes are collateralised by receivables owed by Virgin to its suppliers and are excluded from its covenant adjusted net debt definition — two traits ...