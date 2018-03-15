Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lloyds finds £1bn of cheap sterling funding on third return to covereds

Lloyds Bank issued its its third covered bond of the year on Tuesday and its second in sterling, paying a fraction of the premium seen in the senior unsecured market, despite the large deal size.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:30 PM

Approaching midday Lloyds said that it had attracted £900m orders for its five year floating rate covered bond in sterling, which it was set to issue at 25bp over three month Libor.

At 2pm UK time and with a few more orders, a £1bn deal was announced at 25bp. 

Joint ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 5,101.24 27 6.60%
2 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 6.15%
3 Natixis 4,326.70 18 5.60%
4 LBBW 4,069.27 22 5.26%
5 HSBC 4,026.86 23 5.21%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,981.91 83 8.08%
2 Citi 23,638.20 108 6.16%
3 Goldman Sachs 23,360.68 124 6.09%
4 Morgan Stanley 20,543.97 94 5.35%
5 JPMorgan 20,226.28 82 5.27%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,132.94 67 13.66%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,611.63 108 9.37%
3 Citi 18,427.57 83 9.28%
4 JPMorgan 16,828.30 55 8.47%
5 Morgan Stanley 16,459.75 73 8.29%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 8.83%
2 UniCredit 3,342.56 14 7.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,953.64 10 6.65%
4 LBBW 2,722.85 12 6.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,670.51 11 6.01%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 3,009.90 9 13.99%
2 BNP Paribas 2,249.31 8 10.45%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,197.20 4 10.21%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,472.53 5 6.84%
5 Barclays 1,363.72 8 6.34%