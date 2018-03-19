Markit CDS indices to widen as French MREL rolls in Analysts expect the iTraxx Europe indices will widen when IHS Markit issues series 29 this week, as the indices will for the first time reference French non-preferred senior bonds in place of ordinary senior unsecured obligations.

