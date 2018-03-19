Markit CDS indices to widen as French MREL rolls in

Markit said in February that it would select French non-preferred senior paper “if available” for the latest roll of the iTraxx Europe indices, which will be issued on Tuesday.
Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Société Générale are all included as single names within the indices.These ...
