TrueEX enters Bitcoin and Ether markets Interest rate swap trading venue TrueEx is planning a marketplace for digital assets by the end of this year's second quarter, subject to regulatory review, while also building reference rates for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

The new initiative comes under a new "trueDigital" brand that will exist under the trueEX swap execution facility. The offering's bitcoin non-deliverable forward contracts will be aimed squarely at institutional investors. The company has also revealed that it will launch two benchmark rates referencing bitcoin and ether.