Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TrueEX enters Bitcoin and Ether markets

Interest rate swap trading venue TrueEx is planning a marketplace for digital assets by the end of this year's second quarter, subject to regulatory review, while also building reference rates for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12 Mar 2018

The new initiative comes under a new "trueDigital" brand that will exist under the trueEX swap execution facility. The offering's bitcoin non-deliverable forward contracts will be aimed squarely at institutional investors.

The company has also revealed that it will launch two benchmark rates referencing bitcoin and ether. The ether ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 88,098.25 336 8.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,133.22 245 7.82%
3 JPMorgan 80,903.37 336 7.35%
4 Barclays 72,361.36 219 6.57%
5 Goldman Sachs 60,816.58 160 5.52%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,321.23 20 9.96%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,276.47 21 9.04%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,662.71 17 7.62%
4 Citi 7,375.39 19 6.49%
5 BNP Paribas 7,039.98 28 6.20%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,258.05 18 14.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,404.90 13 8.08%
3 Credit Suisse 1,775.47 8 5.97%
4 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 5.82%
5 Citi 1,537.27 10 5.17%