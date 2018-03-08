Temasek trims Celltrion stake in $1bn block duo

Temasek, through subsidiary Ion Investments, surprised the market on Tuesday, putting 2.24m shares in Celltrion and 2.9m in Celltrion Healthcare for sale in an accelerated block deal.“The trade was not on people’s radar,” said an ECM banker in Hong Kong. “It came right out of the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.