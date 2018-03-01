Watermark
Covered bond directive end day approaches

The European Commission's College of Commissioners voted on the long-expected pan-European covered bond directive on Wednesday.The final paper is expected around mid-March and, though it is likely that reforms will be needed, these are not expected to present a major problem, said bankers closely involved with the process.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:45 PM

Bankers who had seen the draft covered bond directive did not believe it would present a major departure from what had been expected. 

“I don’t see any dramatic issue or mood change in the market or any major problems,” said one banker.

He said that a draft ...

