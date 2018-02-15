ALD reaping benefits of IPO with €800m bond deal French car leasing company ALD printed its largest ever bond deal when it issued an €800m three year floating rate note this week, just three months after it had printed a similar but smaller deal. Chief financial officer Gilles Momper said the success of the deal was helped by the company’s IPO in 2017.

