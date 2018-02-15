Broadcom offer under pressure as Qualcomm sweetens NXP bid

Qualcomm raised its pre-Broadcom bid for NXP from $110 a share to $127.50 a share on Tuesday, equal to about $44bn, while also entering into binding agreements with nine NXP shareholders who collectively own more than 28% of the company’s stock to sell their holdings at that price....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.