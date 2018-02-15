Leonardo homes in on cheaper revolver

Leonardo, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, will pay 75bp over Euribor for the facility, down from 100bp on the previous €2bn revolving credit facility.
The transaction was oversubscribed to €3.6bn.“Favourable market conditions enabled us to renegotiate the credit line in order to reduce further the financial charges, confirming the ...
