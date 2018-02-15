Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Berlin Hyp to extend curve with eight year

Berlin Hyp is expected to extend its covered bond curve and open order books for an eight year mortgage-backed Pfandbrief early next week, after mandating joint leads on Friday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:45 PM

Berlin Hyp (BHH) has mandated ABN Amro, Barclays, DZ Bank, LBBW and UniCredit as joint lead managers for a €500m no-grow euro-denominated eight year deal rated Aaa by Moody's.

The issuer follows Deutsche Bank which this week found strong demand for a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,250.65 16 6.36%
2 Natixis 3,234.24 13 6.33%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.42%
4 UBS 2,689.30 14 5.26%
5 LBBW 2,556.50 12 5.00%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,775.66 42 7.09%
2 JPMorgan 15,640.16 50 7.03%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,577.08 63 7.00%
4 Morgan Stanley 15,508.55 51 6.97%
5 Citi 13,628.95 56 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,504.41 55 10.75%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,450.46 36 10.71%
3 JPMorgan 13,926.70 37 10.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 13,389.81 42 9.92%
5 Citi 12,466.23 46 9.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,073.07 11 9.75%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.46%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,239.57 9 7.11%
4 UBS 2,070.46 8 6.57%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,015.15 7 6.39%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 25.50%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 21.99%
3 Barclays 505.57 3 5.47%
4 JPMorgan 490.48 3 5.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 439.82 3 4.76%