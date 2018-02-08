Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Creval’s €699m recapitalisation gets going

Creval, the Italian bank, has kicked off its fully underwritten €699m rights issue, having announced the price range late on Wednesday evening.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

Mediobanca, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are global co-ordinators on the 631 for one deal. Commerzbank, Société Générale, Banca Akros, Equita SIM and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are bookrunners.

It consists of 7bn new shares at an offer price of €0.10 a share. That is a discount ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 63,642.20 215 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 53,380.75 210 7.33%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,891.90 151 6.44%
4 Barclays 43,510.19 122 5.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,290.29 102 5.40%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,370.54 10 13.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 10.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,806.06 9 8.56%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 4.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,729.13 9 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 13.72%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 9.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,378.60 9 7.78%
4 Citi 1,285.41 7 7.25%
5 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.09%