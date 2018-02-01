Moody’s upgrades Hypo Vorarlberg, expects legacy T1 conversions Moody’s cited Hypo Vorarlberg’s recent capital strengthening measures in a decision to raise its credit ratings on Thursday, adding that it expected the Austrian bank to convert some of its legacy capital instruments into high trigger additional tier one (AT1s) in the near future.

Moody’s upgraded Hypo Vorarlberg’s long-term issuer rating by one notch, from Baa1 A3, and maintained its stable outlook on the bank’s grading. “The rating upgrade reflects the strengthening of the bank's financial fundamentals following the capital measures agreed upon and partly executed at the end of 2017 ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. “The rating upgrade reflects the strengthening of the bank's financial fundamentals following the capital measures agreed upon and partly executed at the end of 2017 ...