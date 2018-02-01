Fitch warns on overcollateralization complacency in covered bonds

This is particularly the case for deals issued by well-rated banks where stressed cover pool losses, under Moody’s methodology, could exceed the collateral protection.Based on a sample of 51 mortgage covered bond programmes that were rated Aaa by Moody’s and AAA by Fitch in December 2017, average cover ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.