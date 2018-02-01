Fitch warns on overcollateralization complacency in covered bonds Fitch has warned in a report that there is no certainty that covered bonds will retain their large overcollateralization buffers (OC) during the course of their life, in the absence of a contractual commitment.

This is particularly the case for deals issued by well-rated banks where stressed cover pool losses, under Moody's methodology, could exceed the collateral protection. Based on a sample of 51 mortgage covered bond programmes that were rated Aaa by Moody's and AAA by Fitch in December 2017, average cover ...