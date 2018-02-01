Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

FIG market wonders how hard equity slump will hit

This week's sell-off in equity markets reverberated into the secondary market for financials credit on Tuesday — with some subordinated bonds seen as particularly exposed.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 12:45 PM
Falls in equity indices in the UK, Europe and the USA hit financials credit too — the iTraxx Europe senior index widened by 4bp to 49bp on Tuesday morning, while the subordinated index widened by 6bp to 106bp. Both these moves wiped out the tightening seen so far ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,015.92 11 6.39%
2 UniCredit 2,973.39 14 6.30%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.87%
4 HSBC 2,483.44 14 5.26%
5 UBS 2,483.43 13 5.26%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,957.44 58 7.54%
2 Morgan Stanley 14,738.70 41 7.43%
3 JPMorgan 13,722.05 46 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,945.72 35 6.52%
5 Barclays 11,609.95 43 5.85%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,393.29 52 11.70%
2 Morgan Stanley 12,868.83 33 10.46%
3 JPMorgan 12,104.07 34 9.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,741.11 30 9.55%
5 Citi 10,190.89 38 8.29%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,867.21 10 9.47%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.76%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,033.71 8 6.72%
4 LBBW 1,908.57 8 6.30%
5 UBS 1,864.60 7 6.16%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 25.51%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 22.00%
3 Barclays 505.57 3 5.47%
4 JPMorgan 490.48 3 5.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 439.82 3 4.76%