Talk is cheap, resolutions are not

BlackRock, Pimco, Attestor Capital and CQS were among a number of accounts invested in five Novo Banco senior bonds that the Bank of Portugal effectively zeroed in late 2015.

This move was controversial. Of Novo Banco's 52 senior bonds, 47 escaped being transferred back to the failed lender Banco Espírito Santo, laying waste to the hitherto sacrosanct market principle that holders of the same asset class should retain equal standing within the resolution hierarchy.

The affected bondholders have done exactly what you might expect them to do —hiring lawyers and taking up the case in the courts.

But this month they have intensified their efforts to win over hearts and minds in the media.

Operating under the collective title “The Novo Note Group”, the bondholders have set up a new website and an accompanying twitter profile to share news and documents relating to the Novo Banco saga.

It is clear that the bondholders are hoping to maintain a high profile in the international press. After all, their operations continue to be spearheaded by Greenbrook PR, a communications company that says it is an expert in managing “reputational issues”.

And to this end, The Novo Note Group is already seeing some successes.

Shortly after setting up the new website and twitter page, the group attracted news coverage in the Portuguese media and in the Financial Times. And scrolling through its list of 50 new twitter followers, market participants should not be too surprised to see that 41 of them are involved in journalism.

Deeper importance

The bondholders argue forcefully that the issues they are confronting go beyond the specifics of the Novo Banco retransfer, and have fundamental importance for anyone interested in how the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) might interact with the legal rights of creditors.

This is partly why market participants should be paying keen attention to the kinds of tactics that The Novo Note Group has started to employ.

The Bank of Portugal’s mishandling of Novo Banco may have been among the first controversies to result from handing resolution authorities significant new powers to write-down and restructure bank debt, but it won’t be among the last.

Banco Popular springs quickly to mind. When the Spanish bank failed last summer there was an immediate flurry of legal activity, as investors prepared to ask big questions about transparency, liquidity and property rights.

But the investors taking action over Banco Popular have largely reserved their arguments for the courts and the courts alone.

Should The Novo Note Group succeed with its latest approach in influencing Portugal to take action, it will be another new horizon in bank collapse litigation — who wins the social media war.