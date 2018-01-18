Watermark
BondMarker results: Euro deals dominate top spots

A trio of long-dated deals in euros achieved the highest scores on BondMarker this week. Read on to see how the deals in what is traditionally one of the busiest weeks of issuance in the year fared with our voters.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 04:45 PM
A €4bn 10 year from Portugal took top honours, with an average score of 8.94. The deal, led by Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Novo Banco, attracted the borrower’s biggest ever book. The deal, which was trading above par after pricing, scored particularly highly ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,822.01 5 13.56%
2 NatWest Markets 3,741.73 3 10.52%
3 Citi 3,544.03 6 9.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,231.80 5 9.09%
5 Barclays 2,461.72 2 6.92%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,145.87 7 13.09%
2 Citi 7,659.35 12 12.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,459.81 7 11.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,147.24 8 9.88%
5 JPMorgan 6,097.01 8 9.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 7,351.66 8 10.92%
2 JPMorgan 6,925.07 9 10.29%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 6,342.60 7 9.42%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,890.15 6 8.75%
5 Citi 5,011.57 14 7.45%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,413.64 38 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 14,557.48 43 9.12%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,082.56 15 7.57%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,377.72 21 7.13%
5 HSBC 10,585.95 16 6.63%