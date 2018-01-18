Big loan tickets up for grabs as Sanofi announces M&A

Sanofi, rated A1/AA/AA, said on Monday morning that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy all the shares of US-based Bioverativ for $105 apiece in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of $11.6bn. The purchase is expected to close within three months.Lazard is Sanofi’s financial ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.