Big loan tickets up for grabs as Sanofi announces M&A Investment grade loans bankers are ready to stump up big tickets for bridge loans, and deals are coming their way. Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical group, has announced an $11.6bn debt-financed acquisition of Bioverativ, the blood disorder treatment company, and banks are set to launch at least one other M&A loan into syndication this week.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: JP Morgan Something lighter