EG Group oils acquisition plans with jumbo syndication

UK petrol station operator EG Group launched a jumbo leveraged loan facility on Thursday totalling €3.5bn-equivalent to finance its acquisition of Esso sites in Italy and Germany, with bank meetings due to wrap up by the end of this week.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:45 PM

EG Group, rated B2/B/B, is out with three seven year term loans ‘B’ split between €1.985bn, $500m and £400m tranches, as well as a £250m 4.75 year revolving credit facility and a €385m 4.75 year letter of credit.

Price levels have yet to be announced. ...

