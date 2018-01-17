Watermark
Barclays puts 100 jobs at risk including capital markets veterans

Barclays has put a number of senior bankers' jobs at risk this week. GlobalCapital understands that several managing directors involved in primary bond markets are among those whose jobs are at risk.

  • By Lewis McLellan, Owen Sanderson
  • 17 Jan 2018

GlobalCapital could not confirmthe names of the Barclays employees affected in time for publication, but it is understood that they include several long standing capital markets employees, with one figure already thought to have been moved from an origination job to a banking position.

It is understood that around 100 ...

