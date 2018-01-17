Barclays puts 100 jobs at risk including capital markets veterans

GlobalCapital could not confirmthe names of the Barclays employees affected in time for publication, but it is understood that they include several long standing capital markets employees, with one figure already thought to have been moved from an origination job to a banking position.It is understood that around 100 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.