Altran adds to early signs of expected LBO big bang Market participants hoping for a surge of large leveraged buyout financings in 2018 have been rewarded already by the arrival of a deal to finance French engineering services firm Altran's purchase of its peer Aricent, as well as several smaller deals.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Crédit Agricole

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Something lighter