Corporate bond week ahead: secondary weakness not a worry

“Primary has done very well as investors remain constructive on risk and the market outlook is backed by strong cash positions,” said a London based syndicate banker. “Unlike 2017, there is no reason for issuers to rush to the market as the horizon of potential challenges is limited.”...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.