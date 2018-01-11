Watermark
Corporate bond week ahead: secondary weakness not a worry

European rates markets suffered some volatility this week, but on a smaller scale than that experienced in the US. This did cause some widening of secondary spreads, but the sentiment around primary issuance has stayed constructive.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 11:30 AM

“Primary has done very well as investors remain constructive on risk and the market outlook is backed by strong cash positions,” said a London based syndicate banker. “Unlike 2017, there is no reason for issuers to rush to the market as the horizon of potential challenges is limited.”

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,259.07 18 7.32%
2 HSBC 3,848.44 21 6.61%
3 Morgan Stanley 3,164.43 12 5.44%
4 Citi 3,036.81 20 5.22%
5 BNP Paribas 3,002.29 11 5.16%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jan 2018
1 BNP Paribas 2,170.21 6 13.27%
2 UniCredit 1,843.15 5 11.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,411.01 4 8.63%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,178.58 3 7.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,159.62 3 7.09%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 266.00 2 7.08%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 226.61 2 6.03%
3 Credit Suisse 146.54 1 3.90%
4 Morgan Stanley 119.47 1 3.18%
4 HSBC 119.47 1 3.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 841.02 7 12.47%
2 Citi 647.27 5 9.59%
3 Morgan Stanley 433.27 3 6.42%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 343.75 3 5.10%
4 JPMorgan 343.75 3 5.10%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,219.30 7 11.41%
2 UniCredit 1,892.23 6 9.73%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,432.51 5 7.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,411.01 4 7.25%
5 ING 1,374.07 4 7.06%