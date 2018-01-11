Watermark
Lone Star sells out of Neinor Homes

US private equity firm Lone Star sold a 9.9m block of shares in Spanish real estate developer Neinor Homes after the market closed of Wednesday, via an accelerated bookbuild that was “substantially “oversubscribed,” according to a banker involved.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Sam Kerr
  • 05:00 PM

The €174m block was led by JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citi and Credit Suisse, who were on risk. 

It was priced at €17.65 a share, a 1.7% discount to the market close of €17.96 and up from initial price guidance of €17.55.

“Neinor went great,” said the banker involved ...

