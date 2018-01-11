Lone Star sells out of Neinor Homes US private equity firm Lone Star sold a 9.9m block of shares in Spanish real estate developer Neinor Homes after the market closed of Wednesday, via an accelerated bookbuild that was “substantially “oversubscribed,” according to a banker involved.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan Something lighter