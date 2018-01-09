Investcorp hires Rothschild senior adviser for new credit funds business

Yeates will oversee Investcorp’s structuring and fundraising of closed end credit funds and separately managed accounts, a new business for Investcorp Credit Management (ICM), which manages $11bn of assets. Investcorp as a whole manages $21bn.
Yeates will be based in London and report to Jeremy Ghose, head of ICM....
