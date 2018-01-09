Watermark
Investcorp hires Rothschild senior adviser for new credit funds business

Investcorp has hired Phil Yeates as managing director and head of European credit funds, after he had spent 24 years at Rothschild.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 09 Jan 2018

Yeates will oversee Investcorp’s structuring and fundraising of closed end credit funds and separately managed accounts, a new business for Investcorp Credit Management (ICM), which manages $11bn of assets. Investcorp as a whole manages $21bn.

Yeates will be based in London and report to Jeremy Ghose, head of ICM.

