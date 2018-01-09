Watermark
ICBC Standard Bank appoints new COO

ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Gary Simpson, a former HSBC banker, as chief operating officer of global markets, a newly created role.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 09 Jan 2018

Simpson started at ICBC in November having worked at HSBC as the chief operating officer for commodities and FX over the last two years in London and New York.

Before that, he served as head of business development at Deutsche Bank working in global and Asian commodities. Simpson also has ...

