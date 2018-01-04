TOPIX futures hitting CME in February

The TOPIX index is a gauge for domestic common stocks listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which features large-cap companies. The index is market capitalisation weighted, and managed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.A one point move in the TOPIX index will lead to ...
