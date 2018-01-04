Watermark
CORPORATE BOND PRICED DEALS TABLE 2018

GlobalCapital's list of European corporate bond issues in euros and sterling, with links to stories about the deals.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:15 PM



4 Jan 18

Daimler €750m 5yr FRN UC

3 Jan 18

RCI Banque €750m 5yr FRN BAML, BNP, MUFG,UC 

3 Jan 18

BMW€1.25bn 5.5yr
€750m 10yr 		BAML, BNP, HSBC, UC 


...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,537.16 4 13.81%
2 HSBC 1,436.03 4 12.90%
3 Citi 1,263.55 4 11.35%
4 Mizuho 712.48 3 6.40%
5 UniCredit 705.35 2 6.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 705.35 2 10.68%
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 705.35 2 10.68%
1 BNP Paribas 705.35 2 10.68%
4 HSBC 479.55 1 7.26%
4 BayernLB 479.55 1 7.26%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 3.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 3.83%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 3.21%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 2.87%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 2.81%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 705.35 2 21.37%
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 705.35 2 21.37%
1 BNP Paribas 705.35 2 21.37%
4 HSBC 479.55 1 14.53%
4 BayernLB 479.55 1 14.53%