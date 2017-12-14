Covered issuers pound sterling, record for Lloyds

Lloyds priced its three year floating rate deal at 16bp over three month Libor, from initial price thoughts in the 20bp area.
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada were bookrunners for the trade, which had a final size of £1.25bn. The order book exceeded £2bn.It was the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.