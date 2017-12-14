Watermark
Chinese LGFVs grab combined $500m

Chinese local government financing vehicles Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co and Urumqi Gaoxin Investment and Development Group Co brought home a combined $500m on Wednesday as issuers seal last-minute deals before the end of the year.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 12:45 PM

Bankers noted this week that dollar liquidity is beginning to dry up, but deals are still getting done. One transaction, from high yield issuer Guirenniao Co, was pulled earlier this week because of market conditions, while others are dragging their way across the 2017 finish line.

Asian polls & awards