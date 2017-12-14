Watermark
Go to Global edition

Coasting to retirement

Back in my day, senior bankers knew the ins and outs of every trade that came across their desks. But it’s a whole different world now for those still in the industry.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

An old friend of mine, a veteran banker who now has one eye on his retirement, admitted recently that he has a bad habit when it comes to client calls.

You see, if he has to discuss a deal he is unfamiliar with, my friend will bring a junior analyst into the conference room with him. During the call, he keeps the phone on mute long enough for his subordinate to brief him with all the answers to the client's questions.

The chap will then unmute the call and pretend he had all the answers.

That’s no way to run a business, for sure, but it will certainly keep his team on their toes. 

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,381.89 86 6.30%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,853.78 60 4.56%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,499.94 56 4.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 11,244.34 60 4.32%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,305.30 247 7.98%
2 Citi 34,483.67 197 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 26,106.66 143 5.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,812.93 113 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,050.38 141 4.53%

Asian polls & awards