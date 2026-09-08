Orange muscles into euro bond market with €4.1bn jumbo deal
◆ Largest euro corp deal from a European issuer this year ◆ Borrower pays above-average concessions across the curve ◆ French issuers rush to fund ahead of political uncertainty
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