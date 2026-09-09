Capital One lands €1.5bn Reverse Yankee
◆ Bank issues amid heavy supply from US tech companies in euros and sterling ◆ Dual tranche structures takes the maximum volume eyed ◆ Second largest YTD volume printed by US FIG sector
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