Capital One lands €1.5bn Reverse Yankee

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FIG
Senior Debt

Capital One lands €1.5bn Reverse Yankee

Atanas Dinov
September 09, 2026 05:12 pm

◆ Bank issues amid heavy supply from US tech companies in euros and sterling ◆ Dual tranche structures takes the maximum volume eyed ◆ Second largest YTD volume printed by US FIG sector

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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