OP Corporate Bank extends senior curve despite heightened investor sensitivity

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Senior Debt

OP Corporate Bank extends senior curve despite heightened investor sensitivity

Atanas Dinov
September 08, 2026 02:22 pm

◆ Finnish lender's longest senior bond in many years ◆ Issuer chooses lower price over higher size ◆ Deal clears with premium to core Nordic banks

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroFinland
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article