Mitsubishi HC Capital squeezes euro short end with €500m trade

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Mitsubishi HC Capital squeezes euro short end with €500m trade

Diana Bui
Atanas Dinov
July 21, 2026 03:55 pm

◆ Japanese financial services group's UK arm prints three year bond ◆ Orderbook falls as issuer prices 'very tightly' ◆ Week front-loaded ahead of ECB meeting

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High grade and crossover bondsEuroUKJapanEuropeFIG
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Diana Bui
MTN and Corporate Bond Reporter
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Atanas Dinov
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