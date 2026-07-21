Mitsubishi HC Capital squeezes euro short end with €500m trade
◆ Japanese financial services group's UK arm prints three year bond ◆ Orderbook falls as issuer prices 'very tightly' ◆ Week front-loaded ahead of ECB meeting
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