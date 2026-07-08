Asset managers scoop up second helping of PSP sterling
◆ Canadian borrower issuing outside BoE collateral rules pays same spread as Quebec ◆ Asset managers lead book as bank treasuries take just a quarter ◆ Second sterling benchmark extends PSP's curve past debut
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