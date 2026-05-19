OeKB serves up $1.25bn three year to investors craving paper

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Supras and agencies

OeKB serves up $1.25bn three year to investors craving paper

Addison Gong
May 19, 2026 06:48 pm

◆ Austrian agency revisits dollar market ◆ Deal priced and sized carefully, all targets achieved ◆ A feast for central bank investors after issuance has plunged

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Supras and agenciesSSAOeKBAustriaUS dollar
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