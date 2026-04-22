Roundtable: Japan’s SSAs focus on flexible strategy, short tenor bonds to navigate choppy markets
Japan’s sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) borrowers continue to be among the most highly regarded issuers in global debt markets, supported by strong credit fundamentals and deep domestic demand. But with a complex geopolitical background, diverging global monetary policies, the Bank of Japan’s policy signals, and recent elections in the country, issuers are operating in an unpredictable environment.
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