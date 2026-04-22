Roundtable: Japan’s SSAs focus on flexible strategy, short tenor bonds to navigate choppy markets

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Roundtable: Japan’s SSAs focus on flexible strategy, short tenor bonds to navigate choppy markets

Rashmi Kumar
April 22, 2026 05:06 pm
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Japan’s sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) borrowers continue to be among the most highly regarded issuers in global debt markets, supported by strong credit fundamentals and deep domestic demand. But with a complex geopolitical background, diverging global monetary policies, the Bank of Japan’s policy signals, and recent elections in the country, issuers are operating in an unpredictable environment.

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Topics

Japan in the Capital Markets (April 2026)Green and Social BondsSSA
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Rashmi Kumar

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