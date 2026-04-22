Japan in the Capital Markets (April 2026)
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High-yield Japanese corporate bond issuers are set to step up their offshore bond issuance plans in 2026 amid a push to diversify their funding sources. They are likely to see success in dollars and euros provided market conditions hold up, writes Rashmi Kumar
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Japan’s sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) borrowers continue to be among the most highly regarded issuers in global debt markets, supported by strong credit fundamentals and deep domestic demand. But with a complex geopolitical background, diverging global monetary policies, the Bank of Japan’s policy signals, and recent elections in the country, issuers are operating in an unpredictable environment.