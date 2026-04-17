UniCredit and BNS clash head-to-head in crowded sterling market

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FIG
Senior Debt

UniCredit and BNS clash head-to-head in crowded sterling market

Atanas Dinov
April 17, 2026 08:05 pm

◆ Fatigue visible in sterling FIG as Westfield secured bond also grabs attention ◆ UniCredit funds in line with euros ◆ Nova Scotia comes flat to dollars

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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