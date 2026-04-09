UniCredit pricing €1bn non-preferred recalls bull markets past

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UniCredit pricing €1bn non-preferred recalls bull markets past

Atanas Dinov
April 09, 2026 09:01 pm

◆ New deal launched at very similar fair value to previous one from September ◆ Italian bank pays higher NIP than before ◆ Timing a consideration as ceasefire sparks rally

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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