New issue premiums pay off for Santander UK's euro dual-trancher
◆ UK building society offered 1bp-2bp NIPs on each tranche ◆ Banker said covered was 'well-flagged' ◆ Second banker said they took BNS and added 'UK pick-up'
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts