New issue premiums pay off for Santander UK's euro dual-trancher

Covered Bonds

Luke Jeffs
February 10, 2026 05:21 pm
◆ UK building society offered 1bp-2bp NIPs on each tranche ◆ Banker said covered was 'well-flagged' ◆ Second banker said they took BNS and added 'UK pick-up'

SantanderWeekly CoversCovered BondsABN AmroCrédit AgricoleLBBW
