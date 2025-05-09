Relief as Trump administration gives hints on US MDB support

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayFrank JackmanMike Turner
May 09, 2025 05:20 PM

◆ US gives further clues on MDB support ◆ FIG issuers face funding choices ◆ What's the point of the EU green bond standard?

United States President Donald J Trump speaks to the media as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to Florida, May 4, 2025Credit: Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP /MediaPunch

We surveilled the SSA bond market this week and the development finance world to see what both made of US decisions about financial support for a number of international development funders. The result was relief but it was not unqualified, as we ponder what this may mean for US president Donald Trump's review into the country's involvement in international financial institutions.

Meanwhile, banks are facing a stark choice about whether to raise covered bond funding or to do unsecured deals. We examine their options and the factors affecting their decisions.

Following a deal from Iberdrola this week, we also look at how enthusiastic issuers have been to bring bonds under the EU green bond standards, a new label denoting use of proceeds aligned with the bloc's Taxonomy of Sustainable Activities, and whether there they offer the market any real benefit.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastGreen and Social BondsFIGCovered BondsSupras and agenciesCorporate Bonds
