GlobalCapital Podcast

Trump regime starts to grate on global markets

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayMike Turner
March 14, 2025 05:15 PM

◆ DOGE threatens US CMBS recovery ◆ Drill, baby, drill? Borrow, habibi, borrow ◆ Cracks appear in European credit market

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the office... or rather back into commercial mortgage backed securities with offices as the collateral.

No sooner has the US CMBS revival begun than US president Donald Trump's administration threatens to ruin it. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spearheaded by Elon Musk is ripping up government office leases . We explain how that could hurt the CMBS market.

In the Middle East, a falling oil price has set investors and bankers wondering about how much more borrowers from the region — especially Saudi Arabia — will need from the bond market this year.

Cracks are also starting to appear in Europe's previously buoyant credit market. We look at where to find the fissures and how issuers can bridge them.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsCMBSSecuritizationFIGRegulatory CapitalCorporate Bonds
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
Corporate Debt Editor
