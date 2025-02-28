Germany: the sick, ageing but 'comfortable' man of Europe

New German chancellor Friedrich Merz has a lot to tackle when he finally forms his coalition government. Much of it will involve spending more money, which has bond investors on alert for higher borrowing needs.

One senior economist told a conference in Frankfurt this week that he believes there are five factors dogging the German economy. We discuss what they are, what Merz can do about them and how this is affecting the SSA bond market.

The reform of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae is on the minds of those in the US securitization market. We delve into whether the pair could or should be put back into private hands after almost 17 years of government conservatorship.

The EU looks set to ease some recently imposed ESG regulations. We ask if the bloc risks relinquishing its leading position in green finance.

Finally, we look into a landmark deal from Saudi Arabia, which is part of a developing trend among Gulf issuers to diversify their bond issuance.