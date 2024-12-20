The investment banks to watch in 2025

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

The investment banks to watch in 2025

Jon Hay
Mike TurnerDavid RothnieGeorge Collard
December 20, 2024 08:15 PM

◆ The sheep and the goats in UK water ◆ How EM loses assets but gains deals ◆ US corporates lean to euro bonds


Horse race from Alamy 20Dec24 575x375.jpg

Investment bankers feel like they're on the verge of something good: a boom year in 2025 of mergers and acquisitions, by both corporate and private equity firms, and all the debt and equity financing that goes with it.

The US will be front and centre, all agree, as even the prospect of Donald Trump's presidency is quickening the nerves with hopes of deregulation and M&A being waved through without questions.

Even Trump's harsher moves like tariffs could stimulate deals as companies try to position themselves better.

It's a shoo-in that the US investment banks will do well in this climate, but which of the European banks are chasing them hardest, and managing to outrun their peers? We highlight the winners of 2024 and next year's contenders.

Also this week, Ofwat, the UK water regulator, produced its much-anticipated final determination of the financial parameters for water companies for the next five years. We explore what it does for the sector, especially its sickest member, Thames Water.

And the US Federal Reserve made a "hawkish cut" of interest rates this week. That is crushing the hopes of emerging market bond investors, which have been longing for three years for a strong rate cutting cycle to give them some money inflows at last.

But it could be good news for bond bankers in London, as US companies may turn to the euro and sterling markets for funding next year.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSACorporate BondsCovered BondsFIGEmerging MarketsSyndicated LoansEquitySwiss Francs
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
Corporate Debt Editor
Contact
DR
David Rothnie
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article