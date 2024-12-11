Agility and reliability in turbulence and transition

SSA

Agility and reliability in turbulence and transition

December 11, 2024 05:00 PM
The UK’s borrowing need over the next year has increased materially, creating a challenge and opportunity for the new CEO of the Debt Management Office to calibrate the best funding channels to deliver cost-effective financing. To discuss how it plans to manage this, together with the changing dynamics of the Gilt market, innovation and risks, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable with the DMO, market makers and investors to explore and interrogate these areas.

