Agility and reliability in turbulence and transition
The UK’s borrowing need over the next year has increased materially, creating a challenge and opportunity for the new CEO of the Debt Management Office to calibrate the best funding channels to deliver cost-effective financing. To discuss how it plans to manage this, together with the changing dynamics of the Gilt market, innovation and risks, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable with the DMO, market makers and investors to explore and interrogate these areas.
