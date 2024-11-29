Barnier, budgets and other barneys

Barnier, budgets and other barneys

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardGaia FreydefontFrank Jackman
November 29, 2024 04:59 PM

◆ French bond issuers' tough time ahead as PM fights to get budget through ◆ Trump tough talk on tariffs' threat to emerging markets◆ Investors give IPO sellers the silent treatment

2YG949E.jpg

There are barneys - quarrels to those unfamiliar with British slang - breaking out all over the place and capital markets are caught in the crossfire.

In France, prime minister Michel Barnier has a fight on his hands to get his budget passed. It could cost him his job. Meanwhile, French government bond yields are soaring alongside the country's deficit.

We look at the dilemma that poses for French issuers in the public sector and covered bond markets through the prism of a deal from one of them this week.

Where there's Trump, there's trouble. The US president-elect is threatening tariffs. This could spell disaster for emerging market issuers but, as we discover, panic is yet to set in. We explain why.

Our final fight is in the equity capital markets where investors are giving sellers no clues as to their interest in new listings. That makes every deal more risky. We investigate how to break the impasse.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSACovered BondsEquity IPOsEmerging Markets
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
GF
Gaia Freydefont
Equities, People & Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
FJ
Frank Jackman
Covered Bond Editor
