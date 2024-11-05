SRT Series: Matthew Moniot, Man Group

This week on Another Fine Mezz, host Tom Lemmon sat down with Matthew Moniot, Man Group’s co-head of credit risk sharing, in the second episode of GlobalCapital's SRT Series.

Moniot explained how the world of risk sharing has changed since he began dealing with ‘SRT-like’ products in the late 1990s. And how senior leaders in banks now recognise that it’s not just a regulation-driven product, but a key part of their toolkits for examining efficiency.

In the last 12 months, the market has become more competitive and more transactional, Moniot said, which isn’t necessarily good for its long-term health.

Moniot looked back on his career in finance in the second half of the episode, and explained why he enjoys being on the buy-side and why he calls himself “the last fiduciary in the world”.

Finally, he reflected on his relatively new role at Man Group and life in London.