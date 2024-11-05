SRT Series: Matthew Moniot, Man Group

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
Another Fine Mezz podcast

SRT Series: Matthew Moniot, Man Group

Tom Lemmon
George Smith
November 05, 2024 02:37 PM
Man Group London

A whirlwind tour of SRT from the 'last fiduciary in the world'

This week on Another Fine Mezz, host Tom Lemmon sat down with Matthew Moniot, Man Group’s co-head of credit risk sharing, in the second episode of GlobalCapital's SRT Series.

Moniot explained how the world of risk sharing has changed since he began dealing with ‘SRT-like’ products in the late 1990s. And how senior leaders in banks now recognise that it’s not just a regulation-driven product, but a key part of their toolkits for examining efficiency.

In the last 12 months, the market has become more competitive and more transactional, Moniot said, which isn’t necessarily good for its long-term health.

Moniot looked back on his career in finance in the second half of the episode, and explained why he enjoys being on the buy-side and why he calls himself “the last fiduciary in the world”.

Finally, he reflected on his relatively new role at Man Group and life in London.

Topics

European SecuritizationSecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz Podcast
TL
Tom Lemmon
GS
George Smith

Related articles

Gift this article