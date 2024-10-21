SRT Series: Frank Benhamou, Cheyne Capital

After teasing it for weeks, the new SRT Series of Another Fine Mezz is here.

European ABS reporter, George Smith sat down with Frank Benhamou, risk transfer portfolio manager Cheyne Capital to kick the series off.

Benhamou spent over 17 years at Barclays, where he was one of the key architects of the bank's SRT platform, making him the perfect person to begin the series. He explains why Cheyne decided earlier this year that the time was right to return to SRT and the challenges that come with building up a portfolio.

Benhamou also looks back on his career in securitization. He reflects on his early career and explains how his experience on the sell-side helps with pursuing one on the buy-side, and why the market is perfect for the "all-rounder".