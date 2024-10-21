SRT Series: Frank Benhamou, Cheyne Capital

SRT Series: Frank Benhamou, Cheyne Capital

George Smith
Tom Lemmon
October 21, 2024 01:38 PM
Welcome to the first podcast episode in a series focused on the fastest growing sector within securitization: significant risk transfer

After teasing it for weeks, the new SRT Series of Another Fine Mezz is here.

European ABS reporter, George Smith sat down with Frank Benhamou, risk transfer portfolio manager Cheyne Capital to kick the series off.

Benhamou spent over 17 years at Barclays, where he was one of the key architects of the bank's SRT platform, making him the perfect person to begin the series. He explains why Cheyne decided earlier this year that the time was right to return to SRT and the challenges that come with building up a portfolio.

Benhamou also looks back on his career in securitization. He reflects on his early career and explains how his experience on the sell-side helps with pursuing one on the buy-side, and why the market is perfect for the "all-rounder".

European SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritizationRegulatory Capital
George Smith
Tom Lemmon

