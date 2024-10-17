One last regulatory dance

The great regulatory war over European securitization could soon be coming to an end following the European Commission's launch of its consultation on the matter last week. Naturally, the Another Fine Mezz team were very excited to summarise the reaction so far, not least host, Tom Lemmon.

European ABS reporter, George Smith was also on hand to discuss what could happen, with many market bigwigs hopeful that this could be the beginning of the end of securitization's regulatory purgatory.

At first look, everything is on the table. And with 167 questions to answer, that should be ample time to discuss whatever it is respondents want to change.

There are also some hints that high quality securitizations could be treated more favourably under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio. However, the CLO market may find itself under greater scrutiny over whether the products should be treated as private transactions.

Back in the market, issuance has slowed to a steadier pace but the sterling market looks to be heating up, while there are also deals from Santander Germany and Mercedes.

And finally, some trivia reveals that the Another Fine Mezz team should stop asking for whom the bell tolls.